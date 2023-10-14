The details of China's coming attack on America

This is part 2 of my commentary from 24 hours ago. As an American Jew, I bleed for Israel. Israel must now send a message that echoes around the world and lasts forever in the brains of Jew-haters and all those around the world who want to do harm to the Jewish people. The world is about to learn a lesson. This isn't 1941. No one will ever kill Jews again and live to gloat. Anywhere in world ... if someone targets Jews and kills them for being Jewish, they will be hunted down and killed.

The last thing they will think before being killed by Israeli forces is "Oops, maybe attacking Jews wasn't such a good idea."

But everything I'm talking about is up to Israel. Right now, America needs to focus on America and our border.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Because what America is facing is a thousand times worse than what Israel just experienced.

TRENDING: Hamas, Israel and the anatomy of State treason

Military intelligence and security experts analyzing what went wrong with Israel's massive security failure are citing a "failure of imagination of what Hamas was capable of." So, it's time to imagine the kind of attack America is facing.

If I can imagine it, then you know China's evil leaders are thinking it too. I believe they are planning it right now.

Here is what I believe an attack by China might look like. And I expect it soon.

First, if I were China, I'd invade Taiwan NOW. To take advantage of a world now distracted by two major wars in Ukraine and the Middle East – and plunged into chaos and crisis.

America is weak. America is led by an incompetent, brain-dead, feeble old man with dementia and diapers who should be in a nursing home.

Worse, the Biden crime family (and his boss, the real president, Barack Obama) are clearly owned by China and the Chinese Communist Party. So, who is going to stop China from invading Taiwan?

America is running dangerously low on weapons and ammo – because President Joe Biden left them on the ground in Afghanistan and gave most of the rest of our stockpile away to Ukraine. The cupboards are bare. America is weak and vulnerable.

Our military is depleted, demoralized and distracted by a focus on climate change, transgenderism, diversity and critical race theory. We can't recruit anyone who wants to join a military like that.

Old, feeble, confused Biden is frozen with fear and clueless. Maybe he'll turn for military advice to Vice President Kamala Harris, the only person in history who sits a heartbeat away from the presidency and is dumber than a doorknob.

At this moment in time, we are incapable of mounting a serious challenge to China invading Taiwan.

Unlike Ukraine, Taiwan is not some meaningless country to America. Taiwan makes well over 90% of the advanced computer chips to run America's cars, computers, cellphones and military equipment. If China takes Taiwan and controls the world's chip production, it's game over.

So, taking Taiwan is the key to enslaving America.

But that's only part 1 of what I'd be planning for America if I were running China. Part 2 is even more frightening.

Biden (and his boss, Obama) have left the border open. They've let millions of dangerous foreigners in. Most of the migrants entering our country are military-age males from China and the Middle East along with MS-13 thugs and gangbangers under the control of the Mexican drug cartels. This is an army of killers now roaming around our country.

If I ruled China, I'd order this army into action to paralyze America with low-tech violence and terrorism – just like the Hamas terror attack in Israel.

There's no need for another 9/11.

If I were China, I'd send "hit squads" of 100 killers to airports, train stations and supermarkets in 20 major U.S. cities at the exact same time to walk in with assault rifles, machine guns and grenades. Think of the fear and hysteria from seeing thousands of murdered Americans in 20 different cities across the USA. All at the same time.

All that takes is 100 killers times 20. That's only an army of 2,000 killers needed. China has sent tens of thousands of military-age males across our open border. Biden, Kamala and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas have welcomed them in like family – with no background checks.

There's already a large enough Chinese army in our country for many rounds of the low-tech terror attack I just dreamed up. They could do it 30 days in a row. To the same 20 cities. Or choose a new set of 20 cities every day. They could expand to suburbs and small towns.

Our economy would shut down. The stock market would collapse. There would be no travel or tourism. No one would dare go to a supermarket. All schools would be shuttered. We'd all be locked in our homes. America would quickly become a ghost town.

All from an easy low-tech attack. And this Chinese army is already in our country. Biden (and his boss, Obama) welcomed them in. Millions more are coming.

Those Chinese military-age males are separate from millions of other illegals in our country set to do us harm with murder and mayhem. And who knows how many military-age Hamas, Hezbollah, and Syrian terrorists are now in the country? Will they join in on the slaughter? Or just turn our cities into war zones? Get ready for "Mad Max."

For good measure, if I were China, at this exact same moment, I'd send another pandemic our way. Keep in mind China has had three years to make it much more deadly than COVID-19.

In the middle of all of that, do you think we could mount a serious military effort to defend Taiwan? And fight WWIII with China, Russia, Iran and North Korea? Good luck.

Stay frosty. It's coming. Trust me, if I can imagine it, China is planning it right now.

Thank Joe Biden (and his boss, Obama).

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!