Disney is crashing and burning, according to new data

Likely thanks to conservatives

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 7, 2023 at 5:23pm
(RED STATE) – Disney went from being the "Magic Kingdom" to the "Tragic Kingdom" in just a few short years. The once uncontested king of family entertainment infused itself with leftist politics, DEI practices, and LGBT activism to the point where it's become nigh unrecognizable. As such, Disney's self-inflicted wounds have it bleeding out and despite talk of healing itself, no steps have been made to do so.

New data about how people feel about the House of Mouse shouldn't make Disney brass feel any better. According to Rasmussen, nearly half the country looks at Disney in disfavor. Polling shows 51 percent of America sees Disney in a favorable light while 22 percent have a very favorable opinion of it.

Meanwhile, 40 percent have an unfavorable opinion of Disney while 21 percent have a very unfavorable opinion.

WND News Services
Disney is crashing and burning, according to new data
