Doctor addresses hot topic about the impact of sleeping in socks

(FOX NEWS) – When it comes to improving sleep, there are plenty of widely known tips, such as maintaining a regular bedtime, using blackout curtains, avoiding electronics as you wind down and more – but one less common idea is to warm up your feet.

Some studies have shown that people who wore socks to bed or used other foot-warming methods fell asleep faster and stayed asleep longer, according to the National Sleep Foundation in Virginia.

Dr. Biquan Luo, a biomedical scientist based in San Francisco, shared her insights into why warming your feet can help you get more sleep – and better sleep.

