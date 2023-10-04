A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health
Doctors alert consumers to laxative abuse dangers and 'warning signs'

Ongoing drug shortage due to weight-loss attempts

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 4, 2023 at 2:14pm
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) – Amid soaring demand for laxatives, many brands are in short supply across the country. This shortage of polyethylene glycol 3350 – the generic name for over-the-counter laxatives – has people scrambling for alternatives and doctors advising against using laxatives in excess.

Dr. Christine Meyer, a physician and value-based care consultant in Exton, Pennsylvania, confirmed to Fox News Digital that there is a current laxative shortage.

"Most specifically, Miralax and Dulcolax are getting harder and harder to find in local pharmacies and retailers," she said.

Read the full story ›

