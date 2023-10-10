A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow adds more than 100 points to notch 3rd positive day, as falling Treasury yields lift stocks

'The inflation picture is still pretty, pretty bad'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 10, 2023 at 4:06pm
(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks rose Tuesday, boosted by declines in Treasury yields as Wall Street assessed the geopolitical risks from the Israel-Hamas war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4%, or 126 points. The S&P 500 added 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed about 0.7%, coming off of earlier gains.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell more than 12 basis points at 4.655%, as investors sought safe assets amid the conflict. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. The move reflected the first reaction to the Israel-Hamas conflict in the U.S. bond market, which was closed Monday for Columbus Day.

