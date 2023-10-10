Dow adds more than 100 points to notch 3rd positive day, as falling Treasury yields lift stocks

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks rose Tuesday, boosted by declines in Treasury yields as Wall Street assessed the geopolitical risks from the Israel-Hamas war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4%, or 126 points. The S&P 500 added 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed about 0.7%, coming off of earlier gains.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell more than 12 basis points at 4.655%, as investors sought safe assets amid the conflict. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. The move reflected the first reaction to the Israel-Hamas conflict in the U.S. bond market, which was closed Monday for Columbus Day.

