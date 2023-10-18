A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow closes more than 300 lower as 10-year Treasury yield soars to another 16-year high

'Markets are trying to figure out where rates are going to peak'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 18, 2023 at 4:19pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- Stocks dropped Wednesday as earnings season gained steam and Treasury yields climbed to multiyear highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 332.57 points, or 0.98%, to finish at 33,665.08. The S&P 500 slid 1.34% to 4,314.60, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.62% to 13,314.30. None of the three major indexes traded in positive territory at any point during the session.

The 10-year Treasury yield climbed on Wednesday, breaking above 4.9% for the first time since 2007. Meanwhile, the average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage rate just hit 8%, the highest level since mid-2000.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow closes more than 300 lower as 10-year Treasury yield soars to another 16-year high
Twitter troll slapped with prison time over misleading election memes
Hospital was NOT bombed after all: Parking lot hit by missile, 500 didn't die
With U.S. distracted, Biden quietly funds open borders allies
Trump tax leaker's company given big new IRS contract
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×