Dow closes nearly 200 higher, as investors shake off rising oil prices from Israel-Hamas war

'It will take a few days to really understand where the impact actually is'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 9, 2023 at 4:33pm
(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks staged a comeback Monday as investors shook off pressures driven by the deadly Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher by 0.59%, or 197.07 points, to close at 33,604.65. The S&P 500 gained 0.63%, ending at 4,335.66. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.39%, landing at 13,484.24.

The major indexes were down across the board earlier in the day. At session lows, the Dow had shed 153.89 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.6%. The Nasdaq pulled back as much as 1.15% before recovering.

Read the full story ›

×