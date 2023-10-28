Dozens of centuries-old stone grenades from Ming dynasty discovered at Great Wall of China

(LIVE SCIENCE) – A cache of 400-year-old stone grenades inscribed with orders warning guards to watch out for enemies has been discovered at the Great Wall of China near Beijing.

The finding shows the astonishing variety of early gunpowder weapons used during the Ming dynasty, which ruled China from 1368 to 1644, according to Tonio Andrade, a professor of history at Emory University in Atlanta who wasn't involved with the discovery.

"I've argued the Ming dynasty was the world's first 'Gunpowder Empire,'" Andrade, author of "The Gunpowder Age: China, Military Innovation, and the Rise of the West in World History" (Princeton University Press, 2016), told Live Science in an email.

