HealthTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Dozens of traffic-blocking protesters fail to cancel detransitioner event

Chloe Cole started testosterone, blockers at 13, had a double mastectomy at 15

Published October 20, 2023 at 4:12pm
Published October 20, 2023 at 4:12pm
Chloe Cole (Video screenshot)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Nearly 50 people staged a protest of detransitioner Chloe Cole’s Young Americans for Freedom event at the University of Iowa on Monday.

The YAF chapter of the flagship public university invited Cole, 19, a formerly trans-identifying woman who now advocates against child transgender procedures, to speak about receiving hormones and surgery for her own gender dysphoria and then attempting to reverse the effects.

YAF Iowa Chapter Chair Jasmyn Jordan told The College Fix in an email Wednesday that protesters had employed juvenile tactics because they could not deny Cole’s personal testimony.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
