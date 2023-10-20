Dozens of traffic-blocking protesters fail to cancel detransitioner event

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Nearly 50 people staged a protest of detransitioner Chloe Cole’s Young Americans for Freedom event at the University of Iowa on Monday.

The YAF chapter of the flagship public university invited Cole, 19, a formerly trans-identifying woman who now advocates against child transgender procedures, to speak about receiving hormones and surgery for her own gender dysphoria and then attempting to reverse the effects.

YAF Iowa Chapter Chair Jasmyn Jordan told The College Fix in an email Wednesday that protesters had employed juvenile tactics because they could not deny Cole’s personal testimony.

