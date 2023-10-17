A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Dumbass!' Hot microphone catches Fox News anchor amid speaker vote

At least 13 Republicans did not opt for Jim Jordan in first ballot

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 17, 2023 at 1:51pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S""

Brian Killmeade of Fox News is caught on a hot microphone saying 'Dumbass' after U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., votes for Kevin McCarthy for House speaker on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Video screenshot)

Brian Killmeade of Fox News is caught on a hot microphone saying 'Dumbass' after U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., votes for Kevin McCarthy for House speaker on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Video screenshot)

 

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade apparently called Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska a “dumbass” after Bacon did not vote for Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio Tuesday.

TRENDING: RNC's election-integrity department gets to work

Bacon was the first Republican to not vote for Jordan in the speakership in Tuesday’s vote, following the Oct. 3 ouster of Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House in a 216-210 vote, with eight Republicans joining 208 Democrats in voting for a motion to vacate the chair.

WATCH:

Do you agree with Brian Kilmeade's remark about U.S. Rep. Don Bacon?

At least 13 Republican members of the House of Representatives did not vote for Jordan in the first ballot.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Without a speaker, the House of Representatives cannot vote on legislation, including funding for the government to avoid government shutdowns.

Kilmeade did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Dumbass!' Hot microphone catches Fox News anchor amid speaker vote
Oh poop! Flight canceled due to 'defecation' incident
22 years behind bars is 'not enough': Feds seek more prison time for J6ers
State universities leader: Protesters may have broken law with calls to wipe Israel 'off the map'
More than 100 members of Congress press Biden to get tough on Iran
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×