'Dumbass!' Hot microphone catches Fox News anchor amid speaker vote

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade apparently called Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska a “dumbass” after Bacon did not vote for Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio Tuesday.

Bacon was the first Republican to not vote for Jordan in the speakership in Tuesday’s vote, following the Oct. 3 ouster of Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House in a 216-210 vote, with eight Republicans joining 208 Democrats in voting for a motion to vacate the chair.

Brian Kilmeade caught on hot mic live on-air after Don Bacon votes for Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker: “DUMBASS!” pic.twitter.com/0zWhbagVwV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 17, 2023

At least 13 Republican members of the House of Representatives did not vote for Jordan in the first ballot.

Without a speaker, the House of Representatives cannot vote on legislation, including funding for the government to avoid government shutdowns.

Kilmeade did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

