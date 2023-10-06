Elite private schools in blue city owned by Chinese Community Party boss

(AMERICAN GREATNESS) – A group of four high-class private schools in New York City is owned by a company that is run by a man identified as a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

According to the New York Post, the Basis Independent Schools (BIS) district has two campuses in Manhattan and another two in Brooklyn. The district charges as much as $44,500 a year in tuition, and promotes itself as a district that produces graduates who “gain entry into some of the world’s most prestigious colleges.”

The district consists of a Pre-Kindergarten to Second Grade school in downtown Brooklyn, a Pre-K to Fifth Grade school in the Upper West Side, a Third Grade to Twelfth Grade school in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and a Sixth Grade to Twelfth Grade school in Chelsea. The Red Hook campus was recently ranked by Niche as among the best college prep schools in the country.

