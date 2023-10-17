'Everything is fine': Terrorists issue propaganda video with hurt hostage

It has begun.

Hamas, whose terrorists during their recent war against Israeli civilians and noncombatants, including children, and are documented to have burned families alive, shot them in their beds and decapitated children, has released a propaganda video.

It shows Mia Schem, 21, who was among the several hundred abducted by Hamas terrorists and taken to Gaza.

She reports, on the video, "they" took her to Gaza, with an arm injury, and "they" performed a 3-hour surgery on her arm.

"They took care of me, treated me …," she explains. "Everything is fine."

"I am just asking them to return me home as soon as possible."

She the addresses her family directly, saying, "Please, get us out of here as soon as you can."

Hamas Islamist terrorists have released video of an injured Israeli hostage Mia Schem from Gaza. IDF Statement 👇 Last week, Mia Schem's family was informed by IDF officials that Mia had been adbucted. IDF representatives are in continuous contact with the family. The IDF is… pic.twitter.com/nHG587QtF4 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 16, 2023

Aditya Raj Kaul, executive editor for a TV network, posted the video online, stating, "Hamas Islamist terrorists have released video of an injured Israeli hostage Mia Schem from Gaza."

He also included a statement from Israeli Defense Forces:

Last week, Mia Schem's family was informed by IDF officials that Mia had been abducted. IDF representatives are in continuous contact with the family. The IDF is deploying all intelligence and operational measures for the return of the hostages. In the video, Hamas is trying to portray itself as a humane organization, while it is a murderous terrorist organization responsible for the murder and abduction of babies, women, children, and elderly.

