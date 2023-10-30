Ex-Biden spokeswoman 'bashes' new speaker for being Christian

Ex-White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki openly has blasted new House Speaker Mike Johnson for his Christian faith, exhibiting what one commentator has described as "open discrimination based on his religious faith.'

Psaki's diatribe came as she told people what she thinks about Johnson this weekend:

Oddly, she targets his faith as she points out how reasonable he likely is.

"First glance, Mike Johnson does seem fine. Fine-ish. Conservative, yes. But he once started a civility caucus with a Democrat. And I mean, if nothing else, he wears a suit and has glasses. How threatening can this guy actually be?" she charges.

Then a clip of Johnson appears in which he states: "I am a Bible-believing Christian. Someone asked me today in the media, they said, well, it’s curious. People are curious, what does Mike Johnson think about any issue under the sun? I said, Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it. That’s my world view."

Psaki's editorializing?

"You heard that right. The Bible doesn’t just inform his worldview, it is his worldview."

And she claims that makes him "divisive."

Fox News characterized Psaki as having "bashed" Johnson.

And it reported, "In an article for MSNBC, Psaki warned her audience that Johnson is a scary speaker for more than just his political beliefs. 'Most Americans might not be able to pick Mike Johnson out of a lineup, but in reality he’s far from benign,' Psaki wrote."

She said Americans should be scared of his political ideology – and also because he's "a Christian fundamentalist."

The report cited Johnson's decision not to hide his Christianity, and said, "While conservatives on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, have praised Johnson for wearing his Christianity on his sleeve in his new role, some liberals argued that he is offending the 'Constitution and the New Testament' with his appeal to God inside the House chamber."

The reaction came after he pointed out that the believes God allowed "each one of us" at a House assembly to "be brought here for this specific moment."

"I believe that each one of us has a huge responsibility today to use the gifts that God has given us to serve the extraordinary people of this great country and they deserve it," he said.

A commentary at The Gateway Pundit bluntly called Psaki an "anti-Christian bigot" and said, "This is open discrimination based on his religious faith."

It continued, "Democrats are becoming more godless and wicked by the day. It wasn’t an accident that they booed God at their 2012 convention."

And their response to Johnson's election?

"The godless party finally decided on a sure-fire tactic. They’re going to attack him on his faith! … Did you ever imagine in your lifetime that we would have a major American party that hated Christians?"

