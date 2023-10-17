A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Executive order: Governor mandating state's fleet of vehicles go electric

'Pedal to the metal'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 17, 2023 at 10:39am
""

Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck (Courtesy Ford)

By Nick Pope
Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order on Monday mandating that her state’s vehicle fleet convert to 100% electric by 2035, according to the Associated Press.

The executive order requires state agencies to buy electric vehicles (EVs) when there is more than one option available in the lead up to the 2035 target, and it exempts fire trucks, law enforcement vehicles and some other types of heavy-duty vehicles, according to the AP. She also directed state agencies and relevant stakeholders to come up with more avenues for New Mexico’s citizens to transition away from gas-powered vehicles and adopt EVs, according to local outlet KOB 4.

“The fact of the matter is that consumers and dealers want better access to electric vehicles, and the actions we’ve taken through Clean Car rules and now tax credits are leveling the playing field,” Lujan Grisham said of her executive action, according to the AP. “I also took action today to make sure the state is ‘walking the walk’ when it comes to widely adopting low- and zero-emission vehicles by requiring the state fleet to be zero-emission by 2035.”

Do Democrats in power actually believe they're doing the right thing by switching to electric vehicles?

The governor called for state lawmakers to move to expand tax credit programs to entice consumers to buy EVs, according to KOB 4. State legislators have indicated that they are ready to work to that end.

“We have to think about ways that create opportunity for the folks selling those vehicles, whether that’s a dealer or an individual,” Lujan Grisham said, according to KOB4. “We have to think about ways the individuals have access to that marketplace, but also that they have the opportunity to do the charging right at their own homes.”

Lujan Grisham’s office did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

