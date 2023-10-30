A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Exorcist issues dire warning about Ouija boards, attempts to talk to dead

'We too often forget that there is much more to this world than meets the eye'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2023 at 6:19pm
A scene from "The Exorcist"

(FOX NEWS) -- Ouija boards and other attempts to converse with the dead are spiritually dangerous practices that should not be viewed as innocent fun, an exorcist priest told Fox News Digital.

"We too often forget that there is much more to this world than meets the eye," Fr. Dan Reehil told Fox News Digital. "Angels, demons, spirits and souls do exist and they can have an impact on our life."

Rehill is a priest of the Diocese of Nashville. In 2018, he received exorcism training at Ateneo Pontificio Regina Apostolorum in Rome, and was installed as the exorcist of the Diocese of Nashville that same year.

