Exposing progressivism [for non-dummies]

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook/Meta CEO, is a “progressive” activist whose groups donated $5.5 million to organizations committed to defund the police. At the same time, his parent company spent $43.4 million over three years for his private security.

Almost weekly, Biden, his Homeland Security Director and Press Secretary assure us the situation at the southern border is safe, orderly and under control. Senators and border patrol agents show and report otherwise – it is a catastrophic, chaotic travesty as the “open border” has allowed 8 million illegal people into America contrary to our immigration laws along with tons of fentanyl and other narcotics controlled by cartels.

Joe Biden regularly travels to cities campaigning, and raising millions touting how the nation is prospering as “Bidenomics” has revitalized the economy. Yet Americans are suffering with the worst inflation in 40 years; gas, grocery and clothing prices skyrocketing; and, interest rates keep rising, making home ownership a distant dream.

Civil disorder, property destruction and looting can be labeled “peaceful protests” and “victimless crimes that are the product of a racist society.” Progressives accept all the above with corrupt media behind them crafting deceptive narratives to advance their goals. They lack a moral code.

What are their goals? Where does all this come from? Non-dummies are not content to be complacent anymore.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Top scientist has meltdown when confronted with absurdity of men in women's sports

Progressivism

Progressivism fits in the radioactive triumvirate of Progressive/ Marxist/ Socialist. The term is not original – it was dusted off from early America. The “Progressive Era” upgraded conditions in the late 1800s and early 1900s addressing problems as America transitioned to a more industrial and urban society. Endorsing women voting, exposing corrupt politicians, promoting morality and efficiency, improving working conditions, setting child labor laws and establishing health clinics enhanced everyone’s quality of life.

Is this what today’s “progressive movement” represents?

Survey students on campuses and the majority identify as “progressives.” It sounds “cool.” What they don’t realize is the leftist Progressive Movement now controlling the Democrat Party is working to strategically transform traditional America built on Judeo-Christian values and free-market capitalism into a Marxist, Socialist society.

Socialism and Marxism

A Gallup poll shows 49% of 18-34-year-olds view socialism favorably.

Governor Bradford and the Pilgrims were seduced into believing “communal living” would work but soon found laziness, lack of incentive to work and discontent became prevalent. Socialism almost killed them! Once they turned back to each benefitting from his own labor they flourished. No sharing student loan debt here!

Socialism popularized by Karl Marx in the mid-1800s is the system where power is taken from individuals and concentrated into the hands of the state. Government has the power to spend, tax, establish restrictions, confiscate and redistribute wealth and property, plus direct corporations. European-style “democratic” socialism seduces scores.

“Any country grounded in Judeo-Christian values cannot be overthrown until those roots are cut. Socialism is precisely the religion that seeks to overwhelm Christianity. In the New Order, Socialism will triumph by first capturing the culture via infiltration of the schools, universities, churches and the media by transforming the consciousness of society.” - Antonio Gramsci, founder of the Italian Communist Party

“By 2030, you will own nothing but be happy.” – Klaus Schwab, founder, World Economic Forum

Deception

Wearing trendy T-shirts with Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara emblazoned on the front, scores don’t realize this Marxist radical was a ruthless killer. How many are aware that Communism and Socialism are responsible for the deaths of over 100 million human beings in the last century?

With civics not taught in schools, progressives controlling teachers’ unions (embedding propaganda in curriculums to “reimagine” history like “The 1619 Project”), the ignorance of the upcoming generations shouldn’t surprise us. Pew Research revealed 45% of 18-35-year-olds never even heard of Auschwitz the most infamous of Hitler’s death camps!

Strategy of indoctrination

Recently, the president of the American Library Association addressed attendees from over 70 socialist organizations at a Chicago conference focusing on schools and libraries in America. Emily Drabinski (who identifies as a “Marxist lesbian”) communicated that “public education needs to be a site of socialist organizing.” She denounces the “Christian fascist Right” and “angry white mob parents organized to get a book off a library shelf.”

At the conference they advocated abolishing the family, replacing mothers and fathers with collective parenting and protecting children’s “right” to engage in prostitution. (Family Research Council – The Stand (09/9/23).

3 must reads

“All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent.” – Thomas Jefferson.

1. “The Democrat Party Hates America,” by Mark Levin has skyrocketed to first place on The New York Times and Amazon’s best seller lists. Readers are jolted to discover how slavery, segregation, same-sex marriage, slaughtering the unborn, surgeries for transgenders and socialism have their roots in the “new” Progressive Democrat Party where all must move in lockstep (not necessarily in proclamation but certainly in practice).

EXCERPT: “Inevitably, the Democrat Party’s infinite cultural, economic and political interventions… always in the name of some virtuous and worthy cause, lead to the steady decline of liberty…the steady rise of totalitarianism – and to the exploitation of the people. Fewer and fewer masterminds… reign over the citizenry and decide what is and is not good for them… Slowly, but surely, the people get used to it, even vote for it, until one day its grip is too tight. Then it is too late. In this, and virtually all else it does, the Democrat party’s loathing of America is boundless.”

2. “Hide Your Children – Exposing the Marxism Behind the Attack on America’s Kids,” by Liz Wheeler explains how people hearing “Marxism” and “Karl Marx” usually think of his “Communist Manifesto” about workers overthrowing Free-Market Capitalism.

The “new and improved” Marxism says, to succeed activists must take control of society’s civil institutions (press, media, schools, academia, legal, religion, family and a political party) and indoctrinate them, especially children, with new narratives promoting the Progressive agenda. The “oppressed” today are any people struggling under the “racist, white supremacist oppressors” hindering progress (progressivism) and the “fundamental transformation of America!”

3. “The Naked Communist,” by W.C. Skousen strips Marxism of all propaganda to reveal its strategy to topple America. Neurosurgeon and former U.S. Cabinet member, Dr. Ben Carson, says: “It lays out the whole Progressive plan”:

Capture one or both of the political parties. (Newsome just appointed Senator Feinstein’s replacement - a radical lesbian abortion activist who doesn’t even live in California!)

Gain control of the schools, teachers’ unions and curriculum.

Secure control of key positions in TV, radio and movies.

Support all socialist movements to control the culture.

Discredit the nuclear family, encourage promiscuity and easy divorce.

Infiltrate and control the press. (George Soros gave $52 million to media organizations like in Maine helping purchase 22 newspapers. - Newsmax 9/19/23.)

Here’s the deal: If the Progressives increase their power so we wake up in 2024 with basically “one party rule” (like what has happened in California and New York with 55 and 29 electoral votes) America will become rapidly unrecognizable to the next generation. And if they capture Texas, they’ll control it all. It’s that serious.

We can’t be complacent saying, “God is sovereign.” If we don’t want the Federal Government and our institutions controlled by “progressives,” we can’t be dummies but engaged, praying patriots in the new American revolution birthing the Third Great Awakening!

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!