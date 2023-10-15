Fact center opened to document the depravity of Hamas

The headline in the Daily Mail blared, "SICK BEYOND BELIEF," over a report about the terrorists in Hamas releasing "sickening footage showing gunmen holding terrified Israeli toddlers and children hostage."

The video, in fact, appears to reveal terrorists holding Israeli children. Some sit around a table, one is rocking a pram as an infant cries.

"The footage was recorded during as Hamas gunmen carried out their mass infiltration of Israel last Saturday, according to Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post," the report said.

It was during last weekend's attack that more than 1,000 Israelis were slaughtered, hundreds at a music event and hundreds more in villages along the Gaza border.

Reports of atrocities surfaced immediately, with reports of families shot in their beds, families burned alive, and, gruesomely, babies beheaded.

Many of those horrors already have been documented, but the war Hamas launched against Israel is just getting under way, with Israel warning some million residents of Gaza to evacuate for their own safety as its ground war is being launched.

More horrors are expected, as Israeli raids on suspected terror enclaves already have begun.

So now the Middle East Media Research Institute has opened its "Hamas Atrocities Documentation Center."

There will be compiled "historical documentation" of events.

"Since we cannot post these horrific graphics and videos on Meta platforms, we will provide verbal descriptions of them, and make the videos available for viewing on the MEMRI Hamas Atrocities Documentation Center Report account on Telegram.

Among the images already on record:

At the entrance to Kibbutz Beeri, the remains of a car full of civilians trying to escape the Hamas invasion and massacre. They were caught and burned alive. Israeli babies shot and burned to death by Hamas operatives More Israeli babies shot and burned to death by Hamas operatives An Israeli family held hostage by Hamas terrorists who took control of their home inside Israel and killed a sister An Israeli family held hostage by Hamas terrorists who took control of their home. The father is shot and wounded; a boy is forced at gunpoint to go to other families in the village and tell them to leave their homes Hamas shoots into a shelter room full of murdered civilians Beheaded Israeli soldiers A kidnapped 85-year-old woman A murdered girl in her car A kidnapped Israeli couple from a party is abducted to Gaza

