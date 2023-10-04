A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Fatty liver disease ups personality disorder risk

3 times more likely than others

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 4, 2023 at 2:34pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) – Concerning new research reveals a connection between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and an increased risk of developing personality disorders. Researchers from the University of Birmingham found that despite knowing the importance of maintaining a healthy diet and exercise routine, NAFLD patients frequently exhibited an inability to control their eating habits and behaviors.

The most common cause of chronic liver disease in wealthy nations, NAFLD is the culprit behind a notable rise in liver-related deaths in recent years. Roughly 25 percent of U.S. adults have NAFLD, according to estimates. While symptoms are few and far between during its early stages, the disease can eventually progress to cirrhosis and liver failure in at-risk individuals (like diabetics) if left untreated.

Non-alcohol steatohepatitis, a more serious form of NAFLD characterized by liver inflammation, is the most common cause of cirrhosis in industrialized countries – where liver disease deaths have increased four-fold over the past five decades.

