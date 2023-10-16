Federal judge won't hire clerks who signed letters defending Hamas

By Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

A federal judge recently announced he would not hire law clerks who signed letters defending the actions of Hamas.

In response to a letter released by student groups at Harvard blaming Israel for Hamas’ attacks, U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Matthew Solomson wrote in an Oct. 11 LinkedIn post that he would “refuse to credential anyone who supports or even remotely sympathizes with terror in the form of a modern day pogrom.” Student groups at universities across the country, including Columbia University, Yale University and George Washington University, released statements and held protests in support of Palestine.

“I’ve seen credible reports (and some evidence) from current law students and recent graduates regarding various student groups that have issued statements either celebrating or endorsing or sympathizing with what can only be described as Nazi-like horrors in Israel,” he wrote. “If my position on what is disqualifying filters out would-be applicants to my chambers, all the better. In any event, I hope my Federal judicial colleagues will agree (whether in public or private), but either way I’m OK being out on my own on this one.”

Over 1,300 Israelis were killed in terrorist attacks after Hamas fired thousands of rockets into Israel Oct. 7.

Solomson, a Trump appointee confirmed in January 2020, led the government contracts practice group at Booz Allen Hamilton’s in-house law department and worked at both Sidley Austin LLP and Arnold & Porter LLP prior to joining the bench, according to his biography.



“When I joined the bench, I gave up my right to engage in public political commentary,” he wrote in a seperate post responding to a toolkit created by Students for Justice in Palestine. “But I did not give up my right to call out dangerous fanaticism that risks the safety of my family, my neighborhood, my colleagues in the bench and bar, and my fellow citizens.”

A New York City law firm recinded a job offer last week to the president of New York University Law School’s Student Bar Association after she issued a statement in response to Hamas’ attacks blaming Israel and refusing to condemn Hamas.

The U.S. Court of Federal Claims did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

