Forget Hillary! 82,000 private Biden emails found with fake names

Hillary Clinton, just as she was running against then-candidate Donald Trump for president in 2016, a race she ultimately lost, making her a two-time loser in the race for the Oval Office, there was her email scandal.

Seems she had put national secrets on an unsecure server in her own home. Then while they were being investigated, she scrubbed thousands of messages from computers, and even used a special program to make sure that were gone forever.

Ultimately, she escaped any reprimand for her actions because of a Democrat-friendly bureaucracy in Washington, D.C., what Republicans have called the Deep State.

But now it appears she's being pushed from the top of the list of those with such scandals.



TRENDING: 'Have you fired her?' Hawley blowtorches DHS chief for underling's terror support

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A report from Just the News revealed the National Archives has found more than 82,000 private emails authored by Joe Biden under different names.

The report described the governmental confirmation a "stunning admission." And it explained they could be a great help to several ongoing federal and congressional investigations into possible criminal behavior by the Biden family.

Among the focal points are the family's penchant for influence-peddling, possible bribes and more.

Is Joe Biden the most corrupt president in U.S. history? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (21 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

It was the Southeastern Legal Foundation's Freedom of Information Act lawsuit that produced the confirmation of the emails.

"We're duty bound to make sure that everybody's following the law here. And it sure looks like that's questionable at this moment," explained, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa.

He's on the House Oversight Committee which already is looking into the grounds for an impeachment of Joe Biden.

"Perry told the John Solomon Reports podcast that lawmakers in Congress must take action to ensure all the emails are preserved given the history of Hillary Clinton’s team trying to delete her private emails or to destroy the devices they were stored on," the report said.

"I think we got to make sure that, you know, that Joe Biden doesn't have a hammer, sitting close to his phone, or, you know, I don't know what they smashed [them] with hammers, I don't know, if they set them on fire, they use bleachbit on the server," he said.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., had raised the alarm about Biden's use of private email channels several years ago.

"It’s stunning, but when you consider the lawlessness of this administration, I guess it's not surprising," he said during an interview on the "Just the News, No Noise" television show Monday evening.

Johnson confirmed he and others seeking information about Joe Biden's behavior have been "stiffed" for a long time.

The National Archives has told a court proceeding that it has 82,000 pages Biden sent or received during his vice presidential tenure on three private pseudonym accounts.

It said, to a court, "NARA has completed a search for potentially responsive documents and is currently processing those documents for the purpose of producing non-exempt portions of any responsive records on a monthly rolling basis. Given the scope of Plaintiff’s FOIA request, which seeks copies of all emails in three separate accounts over an eight-year period, the volume of potentially responsive records is necessarily large. NARA has identified approximately 82,000 pages of potentially responsive documents, and it is currently processing those documents and preparing any non-exempt responsive documents for production on a rolling basis."

Government officials are required by law to preserve all emails that relate to government actions even if they are on private accounts. And that's supposed to be rare.

"Eighty-two thousand pages is way more than very limited circumstances,” said Michael Chamberlain, of the group Protect the Public's Trust, noting Biden would have to average 30 pages a day of private emails if the figures from the Archives are correct, .

The report noted the history of the email scandal record: "A State Department inspector general report in summer 2016 found Mrs. Clinton improperly used a secret private email server stored in a bathroom closet in her family’s home in Chappaqua, N.Y., to regularly conduct government business and later deleted many of the emails she considered to be private. Secretary Clinton produced to the Department from her personal email account approximately 55,000 hard-copy pages, representing approximately 30,000 emails that she believed related to official business."

Clinton included secret and top secret documents on her own personal system.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!