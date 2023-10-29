'Freak' horror: Former NHL player dead after skate slashes his throat

(FOX NEWS) -- Former NHL player Adam Johnson tragically died after a "freak accident" during a game in England on Saturday when he suffered a catastrophic cut to his neck, according to his club and reports.

The horrifying incident took place during the second period of the Challenge Cup game between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

According to multiple reports, the 29-year-old Johnson was slashed by the skate of an opposing player during a collision on the ice.

