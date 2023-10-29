A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health U.S.SUDDEN DEATH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Freak' horror: Former NHL player dead after skate slashes his throat

Opposing player's blade proves fatal during a collision on the ice

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 29, 2023 at 5:13pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Former NHL player Adam Johnson tragically died after a "freak accident" during a game in England on Saturday when he suffered a catastrophic cut to his neck, according to his club and reports.

The horrifying incident took place during the second period of the Challenge Cup game between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

According to multiple reports, the 29-year-old Johnson was slashed by the skate of an opposing player during a collision on the ice.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden honored top official who worked for Soros-backed org against detaining illegals
'Freak' horror: Former NHL player dead after skate slashes his throat
Religious persecution 'has actually increased' despite U.S. law
Role of religious freedom surges on anniversary of key law
Court orders 11-year-old girl to have abortion she doesn't want, didn't request
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×