Gavin Newsom travels to Israel ahead of China visit

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is en route to Israel ahead of his trip to China next week, according to a statement on Thursday.

Newsom planned to visit China next week to discuss climate change initiatives with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials while avoiding potentially sensitive topics that have caused strain between Beijing and the Biden administration. Newsom will first visit Israel to meet with victims of the mass Hamas terrorist attacks that killed over 1,400 Israelis and resulted in the kidnapping of over 100 civilians.

“I’m on my way to Israel,” Newsom said on X Thursday. “I’ll be meeting with those impacted by the horrific terrorist attacks and offering California’s support.”

“The governor adjusted his planned international trip and will briefly visit Israel ahead of going to China,” Erin Mellon, director of communications for Newsom’s office, told The Hill in a statement. “While in Israel, the governor will meet with those impacted by the violence.”

I’m on my way to Israel. I’ll be meeting with those impacted by the horrific terrorist attacks and offering California’s support. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 19, 2023

Newsom will land in Israel on Friday and depart the next day, according to the Hill. Additional details about his visit have not been disclosed.

During his trip to China, Newsom plans to meet with CCP officials to discuss the “imperative” relationship between the U.S. and China in fighting climate change. Newsom previously boasted California’s international diplomatic presence as a pace-setter for other states.

Newsom also plans to renew an agreement of understanding with the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission, which determines economic planning for the country, and another 2023 agreement with Beijing regarding air quality. He’ll also visit the Tesla factory in Shanghai and Hong Kong University during his trip.

“The imperative of maintaining a relationship on climate with China is about the fate and future of this planet,” Newsom said. “It’s too important – it’s another example where California needs to lead.”

“We’re doing subnational work in the absence of any other leadership,” Newsom said.

Newsom will “predominantly [be] focused on climate change” during his trip, and will seek to avoid topics that have been contentious between China and the Biden administration, including human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, technology transfer policies and disputes over eligibility requirements for renewable energy subsidies.

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

