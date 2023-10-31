Gen. Michael Flynn: Congressmembers 'compromised by sleeping with children'

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

In a recent no-holds-barred conversation with political commentator Joy Thayer, ex-Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), General Michael Flynn, unveiled a shocking narrative surrounding the moral integrity of certain members within the U.S. legislature.

He alleged that the hold of globalist agendas over these officials stems from compromising situations they find themselves in during official overseas trips.

He expressed his disdain for what he described as a “totally, completely broken” House of Representatives, which he alleges is under the thumbs of corporate lobbyists and globalists. According to Flynn, these external entities have managed to ensnare some legislators through compromising situations during Congressional Delegation (CODEL) trips overseas.

The former DIA chief’s narrative took an even darker turn as he alleged that some of these trips saw members of both the Senate and the House being compromised through sleeping with children.

General Flynn: “We have the House of Representatives right now is totally, completely broken. And they’re totally owned by the corporate lobbyists and frankly, by the globalists who own many of these people because they’ve been compromised on some of these what they call CODEL trips overseas, where these members of both the House and the Senate get compromised by sleeping with children. And they compromise. And these are real things. These are very real things, or they get them caught up in the world of big bucks, big money.”

WATCH:

How many politicians are compromised in this? More than we think pic.twitter.com/vB1ymfPC1u — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) October 29, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reporter, Kristinn Taylor wrote, “Members of Congress have a documented history of sleeping with underage children. Not a lot, but enough to make this plausible. Denny Hastert paid hush money to cover up child molestation. Gerry Studds plied an underage male page with intoxicants and had sex with him,” adding, “Also, over the years some Secret Service agents overseas have compromised themselves getting drunk and sleeping with hookers.”

Also, over the years some Secret Service agents overseas have compromised themselves getting drunk and sleeping with hookers. — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) October 30, 2023

Trump pardoned Flynn, who served as his National Security Advisor, as well as Roger Stone. Stone previously hinted that Flynn possesses sensitive information, including a list of high-profile individuals involved in pedophilia.

“Gen Flynn has a list of high level pedophiles the release of which will decimate the Deep State dons #Netherlands,” wrote Stone in 2017.

Gen Flynn has a list of high level pedophiles the release of which will decimate the Deep State dons #Netherlands — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) August 5, 2017

Not too long ago a US Senator Menendez from New Jersey was accused of having sex with minors outside of the US. The FBI was involved in the case.

However, Menendez was not traveling with a delegation of lawmakers in a CODEL, or congressional delegation.

You can watch the full interview below:

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

