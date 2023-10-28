A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Gen Z is 74 percent more likely to homeschool

Interest in alternative education has been soaring for decades

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 28, 2023
(FREEDOM PROJECT) – Members of Generation Z are almost twice as likely as previous generations to want to educate their children at home, according to explosive new polling data. The new survey found that the trend is especially pronounced in big cities such as New York, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Portland, and Miami.

Interest in homeschooling has been soaring for decades now following a brief period in human history when governments sometimes forced parents to hand their children over for “education.” But the latest numbers from Generation Z – people between around 12 and 26 years old – is shocking analysts.

An education technology (EdTech) company known as “Age of Learning” commissioned a survey of over 1,000 parents and people hoping to become parents. Nearly HALF of Gen Z parents and aspiring parents said they were considering homeschooling their children.

