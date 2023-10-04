A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Why I'm so grateful to 'The Gaetzful Eight'

Jason Whitlock on speaker issue: 'We don't need numbers to win the battle of good versus evil'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 4, 2023 at 6:59pm
(THE BLAZE) -- Righteousness has never needed a majority to be heard and to win. We should not be surprised that it only took eight Republicans to bring down Kevin McCarthy, the speaker of the House and, until Tuesday afternoon, the man third in line for the presidency.

Let’s call them “The Gaetzful Eight,” the small band of House Republicans whom Florida’s Matt Gaetz convinced to speak and act on behalf of the people who voted them into office rather than acquiesce to a corrupt status quo.

I’m grateful for their courage. Gaetz, Tim Burchett (Tenn.), Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Ken Buck (Colo.), Eli Crane (Ariz.), Nancy Mace (S.C.), Matt Rosendale (Mont.), and Bob Good (Va.) made history on Tuesday afternoon. They held McCarthy accountable for selling out the voters who empowered him, for cutting deals with the uniparty establishment that chooses to ignore and silence the concerns of half of America.

Removing McCarthy as speaker of the House was an act of righteousness. It gives voice to the voiceless. It’s the most significant political act of defiance since the election of Donald Trump in 2016.

Read the full story ›

