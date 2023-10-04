Group that killed affirmative action sues West Point for 'racial balancing'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Students for Fair Admissions has sued to block a U.S. military academy’s race-influenced admissions policies following the Supreme Court case banning affirmative action in universities.

SFFA “filed a lawsuit challenging the use of race and ethnicity as admissions factors” at the United States Military Academy at West Point, according to a news release. The group seeks an outcome similar to that of its successful challenges to Harvard and the University of North Carolina’s affirmative action policies.

SFFA declined to comment on the litigation, informing The College Fix in an email that “the briefs in the case will address” The Fix’s questions. West Point also declined to comment.

