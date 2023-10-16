Hamas chieftain: Terrorists have 'just one NO – no to the existence of Israel'

A chieftain for the Hamas terror group that a week ago targeted innocent Israeli citizens with death and destruction, including babies they decapitated, says the world should get rid of Israel.

That's long been a goal of the extremists in the rogue regime now running Iran. They have vowed their goal is to wipe Israel from the face of the map.

Now Hamas chieftain Osama Hamdan is publicly in agreement.

His opinions came out in a statement during an interview on Al-Jadeed TV in Lebanon.

He said, "Hamas has just one 'no' – no to the existence of Israel. I believe that Israel is the heart of the problems in our region, and that once Israel is gone from this region, an opportunity to resolve all the problems in this region will be opened."

The Middle East Media Research Institute has posted a video of his comments online.

When an interviewer challenged him with, "But you know full well that it is not possible now to throw Israel into the sea," he responded, "I am not talking about throwing Israel into the sea. In the past few days the Israelis wrote in their media. 'What is the point in having a country when all its citizens have passports of the countries they have come from?'"

Hamdan said, "Let them return to where they came from. We don't want to throw anyone into the sea. Let them return to where they came from. We will help them go there safely."

