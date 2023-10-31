Hamas has infiltrated America

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

Do you recall amidst the tragedy of George Floyd’s death in 2020 watching rioting break out in cities across America almost overnight? “Black Lives Matter!” “Defund the Police!” “No Justice – No Peace!”

Days after the unprovoked, horrendous Hamas attack on Israel that slaughtered 1600 civilians, wounded over 14000 and resulted in 200 hostages taken, the same thing occurred spontaneously on campuses, and in multitudes of cities.

Where do these well-organized and carefully orchestrated eruptions come from? Similar slogans and cookie-cutter signs mysteriously appear amidst the angry activists all at the same time!

“Gas the Jews!”

“Stop genocide in Gaza!”

“Free Palestine from the river to the sea!”

These “almost overnight” eruptions are reminiscent of the apostle Paul’s experience in Ephesus where a “pop-up” mob “cried out one thing, and some another, and most of them did not know why they had come together” (Acts 19:32).

After the initial gasp and sympathetic show of support for Israel, we experienced whiplash as we saw footage of pro-Palestinian protests and angry anti-Israel demonstrators demanding the Jewish state refrain from military action, embrace a cease-fire and listen to the United Nations Secretary General branding Israel an “occupier” while the Turkish president called Hamas a “liberation group.” Leftist leaning and taxpayer-supported NPR’s senior correspondent stated, “Israel forces have killed over 6000 Palestinians, including 2700 children!”

The well-oiled, anti-Israel propaganda machine quickly spun out the story that Israel callously blew up a hospital, taking 500 lives and the New York Times, Associated Press, CNN, MSNBC and the like heralded the 100% false story (2 weeks after the damage was done, NYT admitted their error).

Is there an enemy within who is the mastermind behind the manipulation and coordination that demonizes Israel?

Enemy within

In both the UK and the US there were similar dramatic series called “The Enemy Within” dealing with undercover activists plotting death and destruction. One featured a CIA Deputy Director targeted by a top terrorist who threatened to kill her daughter unless she revealed the names of four top agents. She “caved,” was incarcerated, then later joined in exposing the terrorists.

If you are a “watchman on the wall” who is perceptive to the tactics of our archenemy I invite you to unite with God’s “secret agents” for a similar assignment to reveal pernicious people at this precarious time.

Similar situation

1 Samuel 30 records when David and his men were away in Ziklag (near Gaza) Amalekites, after catching them “sleeping,” took women and children as captives leaving David and his men weeping and petitioning God for what to do. With all due respect to the Pope and Hollywood celebrities demanding a cease fire today, David mobilized hundreds of Israeli defense forces who fought the enemies “from twilight until the evening of the next day, and no man escaped except some young men who fled on camels” (v.17). This was not revenge but retribution justice and is historically sanctioned as a “just war.”

No appeasement here! They vanquished the enemy, recovered all the women and children hostages plus recovered all the plunder. They sent the terrorists the message that Israel embraced “peace through strength!”

These Amalekites were like today’s terrorists! The Bible records that Ishmael was a “wild man” (Gen. 16:12) and his descendants “lived in hostility” (Gen. 25:18) but God has a special enmity for Amalek and his descendants, saying, “the Lord will have war with Amalek from generation to generation” (Gen.17:16). They were similar to jihadists today waiting for an unexpected sneak attack and weakness like when they pounced on the “tired and weary” Jews right after Israel escaped Pharaoh at the Red Sea (Deut. 25:17-18; Ex.17:13-16).

Think about this as we look at Biden’s catastrophic open border that allows in 8 million illegal immigrants where we know intuitively that disguised terrorists have slipped in and plugged into secret terrorist “sleeper” cells scattered throughout this nation readying for a coordinated repeat of what happened on 9/11. It’s not a matter of if but when. The enemy is within.

Gaza in the Bible

Acts 8:26 tells us that an angel spoke to Philip the evangelist and directed him to go to Gaza. On the way he had a “divine appointment” with an Ethiopian man and was able to lead him to Christ then baptize him! Philip then continued on his journey to bring the gospel to transform lives, the same mission we have with all mankind, including Arabs.

Decades ago, Israel gave Gaza to the Palestinians and has supplied free electricity, water, employment opportunities, and millions in humanitarian assistance. The radical jihadist terrorist group Hamas (from Haman in the Bible, who tried to exterminate the Jews!) moved in and established government control and exploits it as a terrorist base camp to annihilate the Jews.

God loves the Palestinians and has His “secret agent” Messianic believers moving in their midst at the risk of their lives. Palestinians are used as human shields and are captives in the machinery of the maniacal extremists who must be removed like roaches embedded in a home. Then there can come true Palestinian liberation through the gospel coupled with already existent Jewish care.

In 2009 Obama gave a glowing speech, “A New Beginning,” in Cairo where he hailed Muslim history and accomplishments, calling for commitment to partnership with Muslims whom he portrayed as peace loving and desiring

partnership. He has called for welcoming Iran and giving financial assistance (which Biden continues) while they develop their nuclear weapons. Iran is the number one supporter of terrorism worldwide and trained Hamas for this recent attack (Wall Street Journal - 10/25/23).

The enemy is within.

Here’s the deal: Hamas has infiltrated America. According to a George Washington University “Program on Extremism” (Oct. 23) and a special report by best-selling author, Mark Levin (Oct. 22), the Muslim Brotherhood and the Palestine Committee have met (going back to 1992) to “liberate the land from the abomination and defilement of the children of the Jews… It is a jihad martyrdom.”

Twenty Muslim extremist leaders met for three days in Philadelphia over twenty years ago and now have a presence on over 300 campuses as they prepare “for a curriculum in schools to counter ideas of a peace accord with Jews.”

War in the Middle East is underway; antisemitism is being normalized; 270,000 illegal immigrants entered the United States in September (a new record!); half of Harvard students believe Hamas was justified attacking Israel; and, anti-Israel events keep “spontaneously” surfacing. We’d better be fervent in intercession and faithful in standing with Israel in her hour of need as we take seriously that the enemy is within.

