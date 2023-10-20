Hamas releases 2 American hostages

Micaela Burrow

Daily Caller News Foundation

Hamas has released two American hostages, according to media reports and the terrorist organization’s press arm.

Hamas said it released a mother and her daughter, both American citizens, for humanitarian reasons and to spite the Biden administration’s claims about Hamas’ atrocities, Hamas said in an English-language statement. Israel confirmed the release of the hostages, Israeli outlet Haaretz reported.

TRENDING: Insurers, employers say Biden's new mental health plan is likely to backfire

No further information about the hostages was immediately available.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“In response to Qatari efforts, Al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless,” Hamas said in the statement.

Fox News also said it independently confirmed their release. The Gaza-based terrorist organization took up to 200 Israelis and foreign nationals hostage during their Oct. 7 surprise attack, where armed militants also murdered 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians, and paraded their bodies around the streets.

Will Hamas release more hostages? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (4 Votes)

The Biden administration has not said how many of the hostages are U.S. citizens but said in its most recent estimate that at least 15 were unaccounted for, Reuters reported on Oct. 14. Hamas had previously threatened to kill the hostages if Israel did not stop pummeling the Gaza Strip with airstrikes in an attempt to destroy Hamas.

“As I told the families of Americans being held captive by Hamas, we’re pursuing every avenue to bring their loved ones home. As president, there is no higher priority for me than the safety of Americans held hostage,” President Joe Biden said in a rare Oval Office address Thursday night.

He said Hamas had “unleashed pure unadulterated evil in the world” and accused the terrorist organization of seeking to wipe out a neighboring democracy.

Outside the Tel Aviv museum, a Shabbat table is set for 203 hostages kidnapped by Hamas to Gaza. Please watch the full length of the video, and try to imagine the whole world behind each one of those empty seats. pic.twitter.com/8CzS0p3WKe — Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) October 20, 2023

The White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!