Hamas threatens to broadcast executions of Israeli hostages

By Jennie Taer

Daily Caller News Foundation

The terrorist organization Hamas is threatening to execute hostages it’s taken into Gaza if Israel continues strikes in the area, according to a report.

Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel from Gaza Saturday, massacring more than 700 Israelis and taking hostage more than 100 others, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and CNN. Israel responded by striking 1,200 targets, including Hamas strongholds, in Gaza between Saturday and Monday.

“We have decided to put an end to the Zionist crimes against our people,” Abu Obaida, the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, said, according to one report. “Any targeting of our people without prior warning will be met with the execution of a civilian hostage.”

Hamas is holding hostages in cages, dragging mothers in the streets and pushing children around, Fox News Correspondent Trey Yingst said of the situation, describing it as “hell.”

