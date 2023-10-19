How Hamas uses hospitals, churches, schools, kids as 'human shields'

A new report by the Middle East Media Research Institute features leaders and pundits from Arabic countries describing Gaza-based Hamas terrorists' immoral and deceptive tactic of using hospitals, churches, schools and children to wage military war against Israel.

The MEMRI report, released Wednesday, is titled, "Hamas Is Known To Use Hospitals, Ambulances, Mosques, Churches And Schools As Shields For Its Military Activity."

It states: "Testimony from previous rounds of fighting in Gaza has indicated that Hamas conducts military activity from within hospitals, mosques, churches and schools, or from areas adjacent to them. This, in order to prevent Hamas' leaders, operatives and weapons from being targeted by Israel, and sometimes also in order to deliberately provoke Israel into attacking these sites."

In an Oct. 13, 2020 video interview provided in the report, Dirar Belhoul Al-Falasi, a member of the UAE's (United Arab Emirates') Federal National Council, said on Kuwait's Diwan Al-Mulla Online TV: "People from the Red Crescent told us that they built a hospital [in Gaza]... This hospital was for treating Palestinians. People from Hamas fired a rocket from the hospital's roof, so that Israel would bomb this hospital. Just see how low they can go...."

The interview can be viewed on the MEMRI website. Another video quotes Egyptian-American writer Magdi Khalil, from a 2014 interview with Al-Jazeera TV, criticizing Hamas' self-serving notions of having the moral high ground against Israel.

"Is it moral to launch missiles from hospitals, from schools, from bedrooms, from mosques, and from the roof of a church, where thousands of Gazans had found refuge? The church's priest was interviewed on CBN and said: 'From the roof of this church, Hamas members are launching missiles at Israel. We welcomed them in our church, but they began launching missiles at Israel from the roof.' Is this the moral high ground that my colleague is talking about?!" Khalil said.

"Is it moral for Hamas leaders to hide in Al-Shifa Hospital, thus risking the lives of regular people? Is this the moral high ground? They are fleeing like rats, hiding behind patients in Gaza hospitals. Is it moral for Hamas leaders to hide behind these patients? he said. "They garner sympathy over the corpses of children. This is part of the strategy of the Islamists. They consider sympathy garnered over the corpses of children to be a victory...."

Khalil told the liberal network: "The whole world knows that Hamas does not care about the spirit of humanity. They do not care about the children, about their people, about the losses, about the destruction of their country, or about the number of casualties."

