Hangover cure? Some say this remedy is secret to relieving symptoms

(FOX NEWS) – For many people, enjoying a few alcoholic beverages can come at a cost — including nausea, headaches and more symptoms of morning-after hangovers.
On TikTok and other social media platforms, claims are making the rounds that actions such as chugging a sports drink, using an electrolyte powdered mix or scheduling an appointment to receive an IV with electrolytes has helped people handle hangovers.
Advertisement - story continues below
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!
Does electrolyte supplementation really expedite the recovery of a hangover? Fox News Digital spoke with some experts to find out.
TRENDING: U.S. special operations troops on alert for potential hostage rescue in Gaza