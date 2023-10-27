Haters try to bring down sushi restaurant because the owner is white

(NEW YORK POST) – There’s no oppressor quite like a white immigrant woman selling sushi. At least that’s how Eric Rivera, a North Carolina based chef and perpetual victim, views the world.

After seeing that a blonde Australian woman, Alex Marks, recently opened Sushi Counter – a West Village take-out spot serving “Aussie-style sushi” – he launched an online bullying campaign from his recliner, a whopping 500 miles away.

Marks’ sin? Selling sushi while white. Her penance? Total online annihilation – and, if trolls had their way, shutting down her business.

