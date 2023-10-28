Health consultant warns abortion complications massively under-reported

There are a wide variety of possible health complications from the chemical abortion pill that has become so widely promoted, and used, in the world's lucrative abortion industry.

Now one health consultant is warning that they are widely under-reported, giving the procedure a reputation of being safer than it really is.

It is at Christian Concern that independent consultant Kevin Duffy has documented the problem he sees developing in the United Kingdom.

"Abortion providers are massively under-reporting the incidence of complications arising from the failure of medical abortion. They also under-state the risk of an incomplete abortion when consenting women for this procedure," he said.

The good news is that, he said, "Lord Jackson has questioned the government about this critical issue and is holding the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) to account to ensure its data reporting is complete and accurate."

He warned the reality is that "there is a 1-in-17 risk that early medical abortion will fail, requiring further medical intervention."

In parliament, he noted, Jackson's question about steps the government needs to take to monitor when there are complications was met with a response from Lord Markham, the parliamentary Under-Secretary Department of Health and Social Care, who confirmed the government knew complications were not be reported properly by abortionists.

"For at-home abortion, discharge is effectively when the abortion pills are posted to the woman, at which time there would be no complications because the pills have not yet been taken by the woman," he said, then confirming that the government bureau is working on gaining a better understanding.

The discussion then involved whether there should be a requirement to report complications, Duffy explained.

He explained what's known is that the government "is fully aware that independent sector abortion providers are not reporting on all complications arising from at-home medical abortions" and that some women later show up at hospitals with those problems.

He said, "The DHSC acknowledges the need to improve the quality of data available on abortion complications and has established a project to improve its understanding of these data."

He pointed out statistics for England and Wales in 2022 show a complication rate for early medical abortion, <10w, of 0.03%. "This rate will have been derived from the HSA4 forms, collated by the DHSC. In the first six months of 2022, there were 92,159 at-home medical abortions (only misoprostol or both medications), so the number of reported complications was 28."

Meanwhile, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists tells women only that "All methods of early abortion carry a small risk of failure to end the pregnancy and therefore a need to have another procedure. This is uncommon, occurring in fewer than 1 in 100 women."

But even that report admits there are complications in about six out of 100 cases, meaning there would be thousands of situations develop for women among the 92,159 doing at-home abortions.

The National Health Service says the incident of major problems are about 70 out of 1,000.

Duffy wrote, "There is an urgent need to better understand the data available on medical abortion complications and to improve the completeness and accuracy of the official reporting of these."

