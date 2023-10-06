Heart disease risk skyrockets in trans people taking hormones

Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

The risk of heart disease spikes significantly when taking cross-sex hormones, according to a Danish study published in August.

The study, published in the European Journal of Endocrinology, looked at 2,671 transgender male and female individuals in their early to mid-twenties, who were taking cross-sex hormones and based in Denmark, over a five-year period, according to The Telegraph. The results of the research revealed that both transgender men and women developed a “significantly increased risk” of developing high blood pressure and high cholesterol and were more likely to have heart attacks and strokes.

TRENDING: Teen stunned when judge won't release him for violent robbery charges

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Males on transgender hormones were 93% more likely to develop a heart issue than men not taking hormones and 73% more likely than biological women, according to The Telegraph. Biological women taking testosterone were found to be 63% more likely to have heart disease than women not taking hormone treatments and have over twice the risk of developing a heart condition as biological men.

The researchers compared the results with a control group of 26,700 and sent the study’s findings to the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, according to The Telegraph. Dr. Dorte Glintborg, one of the study authors from Odense University Hospital, in Denmark, said that roughly a third of the of the risk for biological men was due to the hormones they were taking.

Glintborg told the Daily Caller News Foundation that this “should not result in no medication, but we should screen for risk factors for cardiovascular disease and discuss risk … with the patients.”

Are cross-sex hormones dangerous? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Glintborg also warned that transgender people are at an increased risk for type 2 diabetes due to taking hormones but said that more research needed to be done on the subject, according to The Telegraph. She noted that cross-sex hormones did not fully explain why biological women were experiencing a higher risk as well.

In June, researchers found that a cross-sex hormone treatment typically used by transitioning females can lead to dementia. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association also determined that transitioning biological males who get sex-change surgeries are at a higher risk of suicidal behavior, and psychiatric morbidity.

Another August study found that the number of U.S. teenagers getting sex-change surgeries increased significantly from 2016 to 2019. Kids from the ages of 12 to 18 made up 3,678 of the 48,019 patients over the four years, with 405 of those patients getting genital surgery.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!