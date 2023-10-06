Hillary Clinton calls for 're-education camp agenda' for Trump supporters

Hillary Clinton, a two-time loser in the race for the White House, is calling for a "re-education camp agenda" for supporters of President Donald Trump, who defeated her in the 2016 race.

She's previously condemned anyone who supports Trump, calling them a "basket of deplorables."

Now a report from Fox News notes she is asking for "formal deprogramming" of Trump supporters, because the Republican base is made up of bigots.

She cited what she said were "sane" members of the GOP who recently prevented a government shutdown, and compared them to the "cult" wing supporting Trump.

"That's the way it used to be," Clinton told CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Thursday. "I mean, we had very strong partisans in both parties in the past, and we had very bitter battles over all kinds of things… but there wasn't this little tail of extremism, waving, you know, wagging the dog of the Republican Party as it is today.

"And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure. He's only in it for himself. He's now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions. And when do they break with him?"

She added, "Because at some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members, but something needs to happen."

Fox explained, "That remark appeared to amuse Amanpour, who could be seen gleefully reacting to Clinton."

Trump, in fact, is under legal assault by multiple Democrats in various prosecutorial offices. He's facing charges for allegedly having government documents from his presidency in his home, which was raided by the FBI.

Curiously, however, both Mike Pence and Joe Biden also were found to have had similar documents in their possession, and they've faced no charges at all.

And significantly in that case, Trump had the power as president to declassify anything he wanted; Biden has vice president did not.

He's also facing charges for questioning the results of the 2020 race, with comments similar to those of Al Gore in 2000, who faced no charges.

Trump also is being targeted by New York Attorney General Letitia James for his business operations. She's accusing him of fraud even though there have been no unpaid loans, no complaints from partners or banks, or anything of the sort.

That case produced the anomalous ruling from the judge that Trump's Mar-a-Lago home is worth some $18 million, when real estate experts in Palm Springs have verified that the actual figure is in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Clinton also tore into Trump's supporters for being unstable psychologically.

"It's a classic tale of an authoritarian populist who really has a grip on the emotional, psychological needs and desires of a portion of the population. And the base of the Republican Party, for whatever combination of reasons – and it is emotional and psychological, sees in him someone who speaks for them, and they are determined that they will continue to vote for him, attend his rallies, wear his merchandise because for whatever reason, he and his very negative, nasty form of politics resonates with them."

She accused Republicans of being all sorts of bigots.

"Maybe they don't like migrants, maybe they don't like gay people, or black people, or the woman who got the promotion at work they didn't get, whatever the reason.

"So it is like a cult and somebody has to break that momentum. And that's why I believe Joe Biden will defeat them and hopefully then that will be the end and the fever will break. And then Republicans can try to get back to fighting about issues among themselves and electing people who are least, you know, responsible and accountable."

During her failed campaign in 2016, she also attacked those not supporting her.

"They're racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, you name it. And unfortunately, there are people like that and he has lifted them up," she claimed.

And she's repeatedly called Trump an "illegitimate president," even though she reversed course and complained about the "election deniers" who questioned elements of the 2020 election, given to Joe Biden after the FBI worked to influence the election for Biden and Mark Zuckerberg handed out $400 million plus, likewise to influence the vote for Biden.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for Make American Great Again Inc. said of Clinton's agenda, "President Trump has said countless times that they are only coming after him, because he stands in their way from coming after you – and Hillary Clinton just confirmed that to be true.

"Tens of millions of Americans will reject the Democrat Party's re-education camp agenda in November 2024 when we make Donald Trump the 47th president of the United States."

