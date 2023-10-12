Hospital defends itself against claim its defamation threat silenced doctor's son

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A Maine hospital said it is not planning to bring action against a 15-year-old college student who voiced safety concerns that were brought up by his mother, who had been terminated by the facility.

Samson Cournane, a fifteen-year-old junior at the University of Maine, wrote a petition regarding perceived safety issues at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

His mother, Anne Yered, a former pediatrician at the hospital, drew attention to the issues and it was allegedly why she was fired from her job there.

TRENDING: Congress launches probe into Biden's 'secret nuclear' scheming with Iran

Read the full story ›