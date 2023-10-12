A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Hospital defends itself against claim its defamation threat silenced doctor's son

'False assertions' can be challenged through 'legal means,' spokeswoman says

Published October 12, 2023 at 9:18am
Published October 12, 2023 at 9:18am
(Image by Tung Nguyen from Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A Maine hospital said it is not planning to bring action against a 15-year-old college student who voiced safety concerns that were brought up by his mother, who had been terminated by the facility.

Samson Cournane, a fifteen-year-old junior at the University of Maine, wrote a petition regarding perceived safety issues at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

His mother, Anne Yered, a former pediatrician at the hospital, drew attention to the issues and it was allegedly why she was fired from her job there.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
