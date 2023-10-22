'HotWifeExperience' sex scandal scorching Democrat's campaign

By Cristina Laila

Republican David Owen outraised Virginia Democrat Susanna Gibson in September after she was forced to disable the comments on her social media due to backlash from her online sex scandal.

Susanna Gibson, the Democrat candidate running for Virginia’s House of Delegates who posted sex acts with her husband online dubbed “HotWifeExperience” – while soliciting ‘tips’ from their online audience is losing support.

Gibson’s online sex scandal may ruin the Democrats going into a high-stakes election where they are desperately fighting to win back the House.

The 40-year-old mother of two who is running for a seat in the 57th district in suburban Richmond, reportedly used a platform called Chaturbate to stream sex acts with her husband in exchange for ‘tokens.’

According to the Washington Post, archived videos of Gibson’s pornographic content were then posted to a platform called Recurbate in September 2022 after she entered the political race as a Democrat candidate.

“I need, like, more tokens before I let him do that,” Gibson told her online audience referring to a specific sex act with her husband in an effort to solicit “tips.”

Gibson’s sex scandal is spiraling out of control. Her poll numbers have plummeted more than 10 percentage points and Virginia Democrats have scrubbed their supporter for her.

Additionally, the poll found “more than 80%” voters have heard about Susanna Gibson’s online sex scandal.

“Gibson talked about forcing unsuspecting hotel staff to take part in her porn, allowing viewers to do drugs off her body, and she solicited money on live-streamed videos so users could “watch me pee.”” GOP operative Steve Guest said.

Virginia Dem Susanna Gibson just NUKED her endorsement section on her website. Gibson talked about forcing unsuspecting hotel staff to take part in her porn, allowing viewers to do drugs off her body, & she solicited money on live-streamed videos so users could "watch me pee." https://t.co/LW5UnJJMNZ pic.twitter.com/r6ZKvGmTG0 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 21, 2023

Gibson was forced to disable the comments on her social media due to the backlash and trolling. This has blunted her ability to interact with constituents and raise money.

Social media users still found a way to troll Gibson. Many X users hurled insults at Gibson.

Gibson’s Republican opponent David Owen outraised her in September amid her online sex scandal.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reported:

Henrico House of Delegates candidate Susanna Gibson brought in nearly $490,000 in donations in September, the month news broke that she and her husband had live-streamed sex acts on a porn website. Gibson’s fundraising ranked 12th among the candidates for the 100 House seats in September. But Gibson’s Republican opponent, David Owen — who ranked 11th — outraised her in September, bringing in nearly $565,000. Owen finished September with nearly $540,000 in cash on hand to nearly $379,000 for Gibson, according to new campaign finance reports published by the Virginia Public Access Project. Four hotly contested Richmond-area races for the House of Delegates and state Senate continue to be among the highest draws for fundraising in the fight for control of the legislature that concludes on Election Day Nov. 7.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

