House Republicans choose speaker nominee after McCarthy ouster

Secret ballots indicate Steve Scalise won 113 votes, while Jim Jordan took 99

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 11, 2023 at 6:01pm
The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- House Republicans have chosen Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., as their nominee for speaker after huddling behind closed doors for over two hours on Wednesday.

GOP lawmakers voted via secret ballot. Scalise won 113 votes, while Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan won 99. House Republicans voted minutes earlier to table a motion to raise the threshold for electing a speaker to 217 — a majority of the conference.

It comes after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted in a vote by eight members of his own party and all House Democrats last week. That moment marked the first time in history the U.S. House of Representatives voted to remove its own leader.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







