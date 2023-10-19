House speaker vote: Jordan says there will be a 3rd vote after all

(MSN) – After House Republicans twice rejected Rep. Jim Jordan for speaker, it appears there will be a third floor vote – although the timing is not yet clear.

Thursday's back-and-forth discussions about a third vote add to the latest chaos in the speakership battle. Jordan, a conservative firebrand, staunch Donald Trump loyalist and founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, received his party's nomination last week after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise bowed out of the race.

The Ohio congressman now faces an uphill battle to secure the 217 votes he needs to win the gavel.

