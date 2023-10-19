A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
PoliticsTHE SWAMP
House speaker vote: Jordan says there will be a 3rd vote after all

Ohio congressman now faces an uphill battle

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 19, 2023 at 5:04pm
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks at CPAC in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (Video screenshot)

(MSN) – After House Republicans twice rejected Rep. Jim Jordan for speaker, it appears there will be a third floor vote – although the timing is not yet clear.

Thursday's back-and-forth discussions about a third vote add to the latest chaos in the speakership battle. Jordan, a conservative firebrand, staunch Donald Trump loyalist and founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, received his party's nomination last week after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise bowed out of the race.

The Ohio congressman now faces an uphill battle to secure the 217 votes he needs to win the gavel.

WATCH: Horrifying new GoPro footage shows Hamas shooting up Israeli homes

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
House speaker vote: Jordan says there will be a 3rd vote after all
