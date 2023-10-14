A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HAIL TO THE CHIEF
Hunter Biden investigations drag down belief Joe Biden is acting ethically

President’s son is facing scrutiny from DOJ, Republican members of Congress

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 14, 2023 at 6:00pm
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden. (@bradfordcohen / Twitter)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Investigations into Hunter Biden are sparking concern about whether President Joe Biden has acted unethically or committed any crimes himself.

The president’s son is facing scrutiny from the Justice Department and Republican members of Congress over an alleged criminal scheme involving the then-Vice President Biden, as well a separate indictment on gun charges after his plea deal on two tax charges fell apart this summer.

A new poll shows that 35% of U.S. adults believe the president has done something illegal, with 33% believing Biden did something unethical but not illegal, according to an Associated Press-NORC Research Center survey released Saturday.

