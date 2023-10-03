Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to 3 gun charges

Weeks after a sweetheart plea deal offered by Joe Biden's Department of Justice to his son, Hunter Biden, fell apart, the younger Biden has pleaded not guilty to three gun charges.

They are making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer and possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

Fox News reported Hunter Biden, whose scandals just keep on giving to Republicans, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court for Delaware.

He was charged by Special Counsel David Weiss, who earlier as U.S. attorney had offered the sweetheart deal to Hunter Biden, after Weiss was given special counsel status by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

TRENDING: Anthropologists cancel event on identifying sex of human skeletons over 'transphobia' concerns

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The special deal that was proposed would have had Hunter Biden plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and participate in a gun charge diversion program. In exchange, prosecutors in Joe Biden administration would have dropped a long list of tax and gun felonies that could have subjected Hunter to years in prison.

According to the Daily Wire, Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's lawyer, told the court, "Mr. Biden pleads not guilty."

Biden, 53, had been indicted last month of a number of charges regarding his purchase of a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver in 2018, during a time, he confirmed in his own book, he was addicted to drugs.

Is Hunter Biden "not guilty" of gun charges? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 6% (6 Votes) 94% (87 Votes)

On a federal form to make the purchase, he apparently said he was not.

He could face 25 years on prison and fines of up to $750,000.

Terms of his release include, the report said, "supervision by a U.S. probation officer in the Central District of California, seeking employment, and not using drugs or alcohol."

There still could be charges stemming from his failure to report income and pay taxes.

Further, there's the entire issue of influence peddling that is the subject of multiple congressional investigations now. Those issue could even ensnare Joe Biden, as the evidence suggests he and Hunter both were paid bribes to help a Ukrainian company, and tens of millions of dollars in other payments went to Biden family members in recent years from foreign interests.

The payments allegedly were for nothing more than providing access to Joe Biden as vice president to Barack Obama and as president, and what actions he might have taken to help those making the payments.

WND reported the earlier deal collapsed when a judge questioned an apparent blanket immunity provision that was included.

The investigation of Hunter Biden was begun in 2018, and so far has included tax issues, gun issues and the possibility to violated legal requirements to register as a foreign agent.

The New York Post reported that in October 2018 Hunter Biden’s sister-in-law-turned-lover, Hallie Biden, allegedly tossed Hunter’s .38-caliber revolver in a dumpster outside a grocery store in Wilmington, Del.

Hallie, who had been married to Hunter’s late brother Beau Biden, reportedly claimed in text messages that she was afraid her boyfriend would "use" the gun, the report said.

National Review reported when Hunter Biden answered "no" to the question, "Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?" he may have committed a felony.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!