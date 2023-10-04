A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ignore the political circus in D.C.

John Whitehead exhorts, 'Focus instead on the steady march of the police state'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 4, 2023 at 6:52pm
(RUTHERFORD INSTITUTE) -- “When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it.” ― Frédéric Bastiat, French economist

Pay no heed to the circus politics coming out of Washington DC. It’s just more of the same grandstanding by tone-deaf politicians oblivious to the plight of the citizenry.

Don’t allow yourselves to be distracted by the competing news headlines cataloging the antics of the ruling classes. While they are full of sound and fury, they are utterly lacking in substance.

Tune out the blaring noise of meaningless babble. It is intended to drown out the very real menace of a government which is consumed with squeezing every last penny out of the population.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







