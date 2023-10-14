IKEA plans worldwide price cuts after warning

(ZEROHEDGE) – The world's largest furniture retailer plans to cut the prices of sofas, beds, appliances, and much more across all locations as macroeconomic headwinds crush consumers.

"We came into 2023 with higher prices than we wanted. We have lowered prices at the end of 2023 and into 2024. Supply costs started to come down for us," CEO Jon Abrahamsson Ring of Inter Ikea Group, the worldwide franchiser for the retailer, said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Jesper Brodin, CEO of IKEA Retail, added: "These are times to buckle up. It's not going to be an easy ride in the next few years. What I see this year is due to interest rates being where they are our customers are challenged. So we have been taking down our prices, every market is investing in lower prices."

