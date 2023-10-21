A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ilhan Omar melts down in rage over support for Israel

'What is wrong with you?'

Published October 21, 2023 at 5:14pm
Published October 21, 2023 at 5:14pm
Ilhan Omar (Photo courtesy Lorie Shaull, Flickr)

(FOX NEWS) – Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., broke down in a fit of rage Friday aimed at President Biden and Democrat leadership over their support for Israel amid the war with Hamas. Her angry comments came during a press conference held outside the U.S. Capitol alongside a few fellow members of the far-left "Squad" calling for a ceasefire in the war.

"How is it that we have a president who is talking about releasing hostages, who is talking about getting American citizens out of Israel, but could not get himself to say, I want to save and work to save the hundreds, thousands of Americans stuck in Gaza. What is wrong with you?" Omar said after claiming Israel had dropped more bombs on Gaza in the last 10 days than the U.S. did across an entire year in Afghanistan.

"How is this possible? Wait, so [are] certain Americans' lives [more] important than another? Is the American that is living in Gaza less important than the one living in Israel? How is it that you're telling American citizens to go to the south of Gaza, but you can't tell Netanyahu not to bomb the south because there are Americans there?" she said.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
