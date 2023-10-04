Illegal immigrants could throw monkey wrench into iconic college football game

Jake Smith

Daily Caller News Foundation

Fans hoping to attend the Army-Navy football game in December are having difficulty finding lodging as a large number of illegal immigrants are being housed in hotels near the stadium, according to the Boston Herald.

The Army-Navy football game, a 124 year tradition, is set to take place on Dec. 9 at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, but fans either cannot find hotel rooms or are having their reservations cancelled to house migrants instead, according to the Boston Herald. Massachusetts, which is largely run by Democrats, is a “right to shelter” state, meaning that it is obligated to house anyone seeking shelter, such as homeless persons or illegal immigrants.

One travel agent who handles hotel rooms for military families said that a large number of hotel rooms are actually being “taken back” to house incoming migrants.

“That is correct,” Mark Mansbach of Hillsdale Travel said to the Boston Herald. “I have enough rooms to cover some of the people. Some people are looking around but pricing is very high. For many, the issue is safety … they are questioning the safety of remaining hotels located near those that are now filled with migrants. Lots of questions by my clients and most hotels are scrambling to come up with safety protocols.”

A spokesperson for a management company operating in a number of hotels near the stadium confirmed that it was housing “refugees” who recently arrived in the area.

“We are delighted to confirm that we are indeed taking refugees at our hotels,” Claire Mulholland, VP of Marketing for Giri Hotel Management, said to the Boston Harold.

“By providing shelter to refugees, we aim to be part of a global community that stands together in support of those in need,” Mulholland said. “We look forward to working with local authorities and organizations to ensure a smooth transition for all those who will call our hotels home during their time with us.”

Under the right to shelter law, Massachusetts has contracted dozens of hotels to house anyone seeking shelter, including hundreds of migrant families.

The already sold-out Army-Navy game is a landmark event and could bring millions of dollars to Boston’s local economy.

Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency over the migrant surge coming into the state. Like other blue city leaders, she has cast blame on the Biden administration for failing to properly address the crisis at the southern border.

Healey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

