Immunology expert warns mRNA shots for COVID must be 'banned'

An expert in immunology, Angus Dalgleish, who is a professor of oncology at St. George's Hospital Medical School in London, is calling for the banning of all mRNA "vaccines."

While consumers before COVID literally never had heard of them, during the pandemic they were a household word.

But they are not ordinary vaccines. Instead, they are "genetic technology," intended to modify a person's body by triggering cells to generate a protein that is used against COVID.

"No ifs or buts any longer. All mRNA vaccines must be halted and banned now," Dalgleish wrote in a piece originally published on The Conservative Woman.

He noted that he was among those who confirmed the COVID-19 virus, which apparently came out of a Chinese research lab that was working to make bat viruses more dangerous, could not have occurred naturally.

And they were censored by the powers that be in the health industry, from the World Health Organization to the American Centers for Disease Control.

He explained, "In the summer of 2020, a paper I co-authored describing the findings of an Anglo-Norwegian team of scientists who had demonstrated unique 'fingerprints' of laboratory manipulation in the COVID-19 virus was suppressed in both the United States and the UK. This was at the time that the World Health Organization, leading science journals, and others were going to huge lengths to persuade us that COVID-19 was a natural occurrence and that we should spend a lot more money to fight any such future threats."

Only now, he said, there are reports the U.S. government "is no longer going to fund the research it denied doing for nearly three years and the MSM sat on."

He explained the "open secret" is that the "mRNA vaccines did not do what it says on the vial, as it were. First, the 'vaccine' did not stay at the site of injection as promised but traveled throughout the body and was found at postmortem to be everywhere."

Then there were claims of "batch-to-batch variability – an absolute 'no no' in vaccine manufacture protocols."

Side effect dangers were "brushed off" and even concerns about "serious levels of DNA contamination" were downplayed.

Finally, the "braver branch" of media, in the Spectator Australia, revealed "serious levels of contamination of both Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID vaccines."

Specifically, he said a Boston scientist found an SV40 promoter, which is used to drive DNA into the nucleus in gene therapies and is known to cause cancer, in Pfizer and Moderna vials.

That means, he said, the shots "are not vaccines at all but genetically modified organisms that should have been subject to totally different regulatory conditions and certainly not be classed as vaccines."

And now data showing that getting the shot raises the chance of getting infected by 3.6 times are "slowly breaking through into the public domain."

"It gets worse," he wrote. "Supporters of this technology have claimed that it can be adapted to chase new variants. But it can’t. The results of bivalent vaccines (with components against at least two variants) are seeing the same result."

Other issues with mRNA shots are that they "induce antibodies that enhance infection (ADE antibodies)" and encourage new infections with other ways.

Including that the shots, according to consensus, "increased incidence of lymphomas, leukemias, and kidney cancers."

"It is very clear and very frightening that these vaccines have several elements to cause a perfect storm in cancer development in those patients lucky enough to have avoided heart attacks, clots, strokes, autoimmune diseases, and other common adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines," he wrote.

And now, as health officials say they see another wave of COVID approaching, he had a warning.

"To advise booster vaccines, as is the current case, is no more and no less than medical incompetence; to continue to do so with the above information is medical negligence that can carry a custodial sentence."

