Ingraham slams donors to 'elite' schools for legacy of 'hatred'

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Fox News host Laura Ingraham blasted donors to elite universities Thursday, saying their financial backing supported a “cesspool” of “hatred” after pro-Hamas demonstrations erupted on campuses across the U.S. following Saturday’s terrorist attacks in Israel.

Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) held demonstrations Thursday supporting Hamas in the wake of the attacks, which killed over 1,000 people, including at least 27 Americans. The group announced plans for the protests as a “Day of Resistance” Tuesday.

TRENDING: Publish the names of students, profs who support Hamas lynching & rapes

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“College campuses have seen an explosion in the number of far-left student groups, often with socialist tenets or neo-Marxist origins,” Ingraham said. “But these groups aren’t the liberals of the old free-speech variety. They have gone from being antiwar and demanding First Amendment rights to being deeply anti-American and now passionately pro-terrorism.”

WATCH:



Ingraham took aim at major corporations and billionaires like Bill Gates noting their massive donations to universities where the protests took place.

Do elite schools have a legacy of hatred? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“I love how all these college presidents and deans are trying to cover their tracks distancing themselves from these pro-Hamas organizations on campus, but I’m not buying it for one minute,” Ingraham said. “They have always known that these groups supported political violence. In 2020, the BLM riots and now the savage killing by Hamas. University officials either agree with the anti-American supporters of violence, or they are just too afraid to challenge them. Meanwhile, corporate America and wealthy donors shower these universities with billions and billions of dollars. Philanthropic giving to higher ed increased by 12.5 percent to $59.5 billion. Three donations totaling 431 million into Harvard in one recent year alone, from Michael Bloomberg, Bill Gates and the UAE.”

“Let’s be brutally honest here: Academia for decades has been a cesspool of anti-American and anti-Western hatred. Hatred of all things traditional,” Ingraham added later. “They stopped opposing voices from even speaking on campus.”

Ingraham then played video of a crowd shouting down former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines at San Francisco State University, where she had been slated to speak at a Turning Point USA event on April 6.

“It’s not surprising that young people who have been taught lies for education just reflexively repeat them and expect standing ovations,” Ingraham said. “For the time has come for everyone responsible for this, the administrators, professors, the donors who pay for it all, to look into the mirror and realize that this this is your legacy.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!