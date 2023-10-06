Investigation reveals FBI focusing on 'MAGA supporters' for 2024 election

Americans already know all about how the Internal Revenue Service schemed during the Barack Obama administration to suppress conservative organizations by denying them tax exempt status.

It was a problem that likely impacted the vote, as those groups' messages to the conservative side of America were suppressed. And the nation knows about how the Deep State in Washington worked with social media to suppress conservatives through during the 2020 election.

After all, a federal judge has banned those actions going forward, and the Biden administration stunningly has admitted to the Supreme Court that it wants to continue those schemes.

Now there's a report in Newsweek that reveals the government has created a new category of "extremists" to track: "Donald Trump's army of MAGA followers."

TRENDING: Teen stunned when judge won't release him for violent robbery charges

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The report said it obtained classified information that shows the FBI is focusing the vast majority of its assets on "Trump supporters."

"The FBI is in an almost impossible position," a current FBI official granted anonymity by Newsweek confirmed.

"The official said that the FBI is intent on stopping domestic terrorism and any repeat of the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. But the bureau must also preserve the constitutional right of all Americans to campaign, speak freely and protest the government," the report explained.

Is the FBI being weaponized against MAGA supporters? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (18 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"By focusing on former president Trump and his MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters, the official said, the bureau runs the risk of provoking the very anti-government activists that the terrorism agencies hope to counter."

Republicans in and out of Washington already have expressed credible concerns that the Biden administration has "weaponized" the government against Trump, and conservatives.

For example, Trump faces charges for having government documents from his presidency in his home. Joe Biden was found to have had similar documents from his vice presidency and faces no charges.

Trump also faces a court case for his comments about the suspect developments during the 2020 election, while Al Gore, who made similar comments about the 2000 results, faced no charges.

The federal government repeatedly has used federal law to arrest, sometimes at SWAT-team gunpoint, conservatives who oppose abortion. Only rarely is that same federal provision used against violent offenders who deface and destroy pro-life organizations.

And those January 6 protesters have sometimes been getting jail terms of years, where protesters who turned violent following George Floyd's death often have seen charges dismissed.

The FBI official confirmed to Newsweek, "Especially at a time when the White House is facing congressional Republican opposition claiming that the Biden administration has 'weaponized' the bureau against the right wing, it has to tread very carefully."

The publication reported speaking to over a dozen current or former government officials, experts in fighting terrorist.

They noted that they even question Biden's decision to label the administration's opposition as domestic "terrorism."

"The current political environment is not something that the FBI is necessarily responsible for, nor should it be," charged Brian Michael Jenkins, adviser to the RAND Corp. and an expert on terrorism.

Meanwhile, the FBI claimed, "The threat posed by domestic violent extremists is persistent, evolving, and deadly. The FBI's goal is to detect and stop terrorist attacks, and our focus is on potential criminal violations, violence and threats of violence. Anti-government or anti-authority violent extremism is one category of domestic terrorism, as well as one of the FBI's top threat priorities."

The bureau also claimed it would "never" open an investigation based on First Amendment protected activity.

Yet it did pursue an investigation of Trump campaign "collusion" with Russia for years, even though the allegations were fabricated without evidence at the outset.

What has happened is that the Biden administration from Joe Biden down repeatedly has described Trump and his supporters as an existential threat to American democracy.

They've even called the January 6, 2021, protest-turned-riot at the Capitol a legitimate insurrection that was intended to overthrow the government.

Biden claimed, on social media, "Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are a threat to the very soul of this country. MAGA Republicans aim to question not only the legitimacy of past elections but elections being held now and into the future."

Actually, a multitude of Democrats characterized the 2016 election of Trump as a fraudulent election and some to this day, including one of the prosecutors bringing a legal case against him, call him an illegitimate president.

Newsweek cited Attorney General Merrick Garland, who said, "Attacks by domestic terrorists are attacks on all of us collectively, aimed at rending the fabric of our democratic society and driving us apart."

FBI Director Christopher Wray has claimed attacks on democracy are "not going away anytime soon."

While Biden officials are demanding opposition to "conspiracy theories" and such, Newsweek said, those threats "are all clearly associated with America's right and in particular with Trump's MAGA supporters."

And the FBI has cited Trump and his supporters "as a distinct category of domestic violent extremists, even as the FBI was saying publicly that political views were never part of its criteria to investigate or prevent domestic terrorism."

One FBI officer told Newsweek that its new anti-violence category, in fact, "refers to MAGA."

The publication noted another "senior intelligence official" openly charged, "We've crossed the Rubicon. … Trump's army constitutes the greatest threat of violence domestically...politically...that's the reality and the problem set. That's what the FBI, as a law enforcement agency, has to deal with."

Newsweek noted, "Republicans, on the other hand, see the FBI's focus on January 6th and the law-breaking associated with it as 'weaponization' on the part of the Biden administration, to suppress GOP voters, to stigmatize the right wing and to transform what they see as principled dissent against societal norms—for example with regard to abortion, about what children are taught in public schools or in rejection of transgender categorizations—as extremism."

The report also cited another "senior intelligence official" who said Joe Biden's "rhetoric" on domestic terrorism is, itself, inciting.

"So we have the president increasing his own inflammatory rhetoric which leads Donald Trump and the Republicans to do the same, which influences the news media, which influences the rhetoric."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!