Investigators looking into influence-peddling unveil $200,000 check to Joe Biden

Much powerful evidence of the Biden family's influence-peddling operations, which reportedly brought members tens of millions of dollars in recent years as Joe Biden was vice president to Barack Obama, then president, already has been released.

There are huge payments from Russia and China, and the threats Hunter Biden made to one "associate" who apparently hadn't paid up as agreed, when Hunter Biden said he was with his father and wanted the money immediately.

There's that FBI document in which an informant, a longtime trusted informant, charges that a Ukrainian official confirmed $5 million bribes to each Joe and Hunter Biden.

Now there's more documentation that raises questions – that need to be answered.

The details include the image of a $200,000 check from James Biden, Joe's brother, to Joe Biden, on the same day that James Biden got a $200,000 payment from a failing company.

The concerns being raised by the House Oversight Committee:

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 We have found a $200,000 DIRECT payment to Joe Biden.

@RepJamesComer lays out the money trail. 👇 pic.twitter.com/0vq3lqhRHz — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 20, 2023

The personal check is being described as "the strongest evidence yet that the president was directly involved in his family's business dealings," according to a Daily Mail report.

Documents obtained by Oversight chief Rep. James Comer reveal that James Biden got $200,000 from his health care business, Americore, and then on the same day wrote a personal check to Joe Biden for that same amount.

Comer, R-Ky., explained the documents investigators obtained "explicitly state that James was able to receive the loan based upon 'representations' that his last name, 'Biden,' could 'open doors,'" the report said.

Court documents explained "James made it seem as though 'he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections,'" the Mail reported.

The documents obtained were among those that were identified in a subpoena last month for business and personal bank records of Biden family members.

The Biden family schemes now are the subject of an impeachment inquiry that has developed in Congress into the family's apparent sales of the "Biden" name for millions over recent years.

Additionally, investigators have located more than a dozen shell companies that Hunter Biden, and another 12 members of the Biden family, accessed for the purpose of funneling foreign money, the report said.



